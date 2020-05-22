HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in HD Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,907,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

HDS stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

