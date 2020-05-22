Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $29.36 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,193 shares of company stock worth $1,994,740 over the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.