American International Group Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.10. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

