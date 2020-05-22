American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Mobile Mini worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

MINI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 59.90%.

MINI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

