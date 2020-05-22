Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $312,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,727,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Shares of KOD opened at $61.93 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

