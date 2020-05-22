American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,572,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,146. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $12.34 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

