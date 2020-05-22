American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,660 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

