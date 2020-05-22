American International Group Inc. Sells 577 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS opened at $73.07 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.