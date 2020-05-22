Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.01 million, a P/E ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

