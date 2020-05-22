Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Update

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,300 shares of company stock worth $819,444. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.26. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.