American International Group Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Banner worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 587,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $6,350,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.