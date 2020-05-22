American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,321,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.