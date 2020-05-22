Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$108.00 to C$106.00.

5/5/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$101.00.

5/1/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$108.00.

4/13/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$178.00 to C$134.00.

4/7/2020 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$190.00.

3/26/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$159.00 to C$105.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$102.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.56.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

