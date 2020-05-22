Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/8/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$108.00 to C$106.00.
- 5/5/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$101.00.
- 5/1/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$108.00.
- 4/13/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$178.00 to C$134.00.
- 4/7/2020 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$190.00.
- 3/26/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$159.00 to C$105.00.
Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$102.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.56.
In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.
