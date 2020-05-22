Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITV (ITV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ITV (LON: ITV):

5/12/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/7/2020 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/7/2020 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2020 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/28/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 98 ($1.29) to GBX 88 ($1.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – ITV was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71).

4/2/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 98 ($1.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 88 ($1.16). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/23/2020 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 76.36 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Margaret Ewing purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,812.15). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

