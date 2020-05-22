Short Interest in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Decreases By 7.8%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 784,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,141,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Synaptics stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Synaptics has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

