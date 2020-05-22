Chevron (CVX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

3/25/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $92.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

