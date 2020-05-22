Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/18/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/14/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/11/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/7/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/4/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

5/1/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

4/28/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

4/23/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

4/15/2020 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

4/10/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

3/31/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

3/27/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00.

3/23/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Get Elastic NV alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,413. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.