Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “
- 5/18/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/14/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/7/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/1/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/23/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/10/2020 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/27/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00.
- 3/23/2020 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ESTC opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
