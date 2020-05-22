Exelixis (EXEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00.

4/24/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00.

4/20/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Exelixis Inc alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,365,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,099 shares of company stock worth $14,869,200. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,395,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.