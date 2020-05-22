Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RA Medical Systems (RMED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) recently:

5/19/2020 – RA Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

5/15/2020 – RA Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RA Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – RA Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

5/13/2020 – RA Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Shares of RMED stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

