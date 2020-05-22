Biogen (BIIB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

5/21/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $361.00.

4/30/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/24/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $301.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $365.00.

4/23/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $310.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $389.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $344.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/22/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $306.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2020 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/31/2020 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Biogen stock opened at $304.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 155.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after acquiring an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 644.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

