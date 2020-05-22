HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
