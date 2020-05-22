HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alkaline Water by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.