WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIMHY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

