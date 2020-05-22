WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.23. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

