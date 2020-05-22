Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sunniva (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) to Buy

Sunniva (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.90% from the stock’s current price.

VRNDF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Get Sunniva alerts:

Sunniva Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sunniva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunniva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.