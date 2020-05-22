Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sunniva (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) to Buy

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sunniva (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.90% from the stock’s current price.

VRNDF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Sunniva Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sunniva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunniva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alkaline Water
HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alkaline Water
WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity
WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity
WEIR GRP PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec
WEIR GRP PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec
Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sunniva to Buy
Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sunniva to Buy
VALLOUREC SA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
VALLOUREC SA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
Bank of America Downgrades VALLOUREC SA/S to Underperform
Bank of America Downgrades VALLOUREC SA/S to Underperform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report