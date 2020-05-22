VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLOWY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. VALLOUREC SA/S has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 25th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 22nd.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

