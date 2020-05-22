Bank of America Downgrades VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Underperform

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. VALLOUREC SA/S has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $510.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

VALLOUREC SA/S shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 25th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 22nd.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts forecast that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

