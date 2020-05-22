JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

VCISY opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

