Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:URPTF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Uranium Participation has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.78.
About Uranium Participation
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.