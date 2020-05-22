Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:URPTF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Uranium Participation has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

