Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $55.94.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alkaline Water
HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alkaline Water
WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity
WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity
WEIR GRP PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec
WEIR GRP PLC/S Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec
Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sunniva to Buy
Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Sunniva to Buy
VALLOUREC SA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
VALLOUREC SA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
Bank of America Downgrades VALLOUREC SA/S to Underperform
Bank of America Downgrades VALLOUREC SA/S to Underperform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report