Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $55.94.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.