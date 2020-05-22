Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $55.94.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

