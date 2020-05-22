Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to $0.10

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.20 to $0.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.17 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.13.

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

