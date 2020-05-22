Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLYF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

