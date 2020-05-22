Citigroup Downgrades Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) to Neutral

Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley lowered Inpex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a report on Friday, May 15th.

TGOPY opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. Inpex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

