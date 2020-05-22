Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.84. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

