CIBC Cuts Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $12.00

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $13.75 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.50 to $10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

TCNGF stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

