Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYDDF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

Shares of SYDDF stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.