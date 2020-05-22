Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Inpex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.

About Inpex

