THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKAMY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.95. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Analyst Recommendations for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

