Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Semtech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.