Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,165 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Wabash National worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director John G. Boss bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at $202,333.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Boss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $408,100. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $460.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

