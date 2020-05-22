Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Petmed Express worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2,118.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

