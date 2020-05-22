Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB opened at $30.08 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.