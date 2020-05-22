Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,161 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $20,146,000. FMR LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of UTHR opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $124.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

