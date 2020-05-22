Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. Medpace’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

