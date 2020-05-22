Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFT. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 862 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAFT opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

