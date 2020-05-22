Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The business had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

UI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

