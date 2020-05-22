Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on BLKB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

