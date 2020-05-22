Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,834 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Copa worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. CWM LLC increased its position in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Copa by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

