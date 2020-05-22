Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $571.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

