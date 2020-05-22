Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,209 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,631 shares of company stock worth $9,624,374. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.