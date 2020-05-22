Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Brady worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brady by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

